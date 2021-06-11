A Morvania man pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in Hardin County District Court on Wednesday after being caught with multiple stolen items last November.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Jason Ryan Horn made a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to the burglary charge in exchange for the dismissal of a fourth-degree theft charge and the recommendation to the judge that he receives a five-year suspended prison sentence.
