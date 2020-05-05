The mother and brother of an Ackley man - who was arrested and charged with terrorism on Saturday - were arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact.
According to a press release from the Ackley Police Department, Cristian Alejandro Larios' 22-year-old brother Francisco Javier Ozuna and his 48-year-old mother Rosa Olivia Reyes Garcia allegedly tampered with evidence "and other actions that occurred on the day of the incident." It is unclear exactly where or what time the duo was arrested by Ackley Police.
(1) comment
Will a psychiatric evaluation be done on the person charged with terrorism?
