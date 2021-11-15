An Arkansas man accused of killing a man in Union last month has been charged with third-degree criminal mischief after allegedly kicking out a window at the Hardin County Jail.
According to court records, 22-year-old Osborn Eugene Gavel of Mountain Home, Ark. allegedly became inpatient and upset on Nov. 9 and shattered the window of the cell he was in by kicking it. The affidavit states it will cost more than $750 to replace the window.
