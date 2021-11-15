The Southfork Watershed Alliance is hosting its annual Water Quality Forum on Nov. 18 with an emphasis on strip-till and no-till practices. Registration will begin at 5 p.m., and speakers at 6.
The public is invited to the Ellsworth Community College Ag Center for the free event to hear from Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig; a panel of local farmers with strip-till and no-till experience; and retired USDA-ARS-NLAE director Dr. Jerry Hatfield. Dr. Hatfield’s career has been dedicated to research revolving around helping producers increase their production efficiency, increase soil health, and develop resilience to weather and climate variation. Much of the water quality research done in the South Fork of the Iowa River watershed has been under his guidance.
