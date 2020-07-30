Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (right) speaks with local farmers near Bruce and Steve Skartvedt's sweet corn farm south of Radcliffe on Wednesday. Naig and the group talked about crop conditions, specialty crops, and finding ways to support food supply chain security with local food during and after the Covid-19 disruption.
Only about 1 percent of corn grown in Iowa is of the sweet variety, but Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig got an up close look at the crop grown right here in Hardin County on Wednesday.
Naig, along with State Senator Annette Sweeney and about a dozen local farmers, had the chance to tour Steve Skartvedt's 210 acres of sweet corn located south of Radcliffe. The tour was part of a farmer's round table organized by Sweeney at Naig's request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.