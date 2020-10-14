The extent of injuries sustained when two vehicles collided near Chuck's Curve in Iowa Falls Wednesday morning are still unknown.
The injured included 27-year-old Katelyn Streight of Alden and 46-year-old Brian Flack of Bradford. Flack was southbound on Mallard Avenue in his 2017 Dodge Ram when he collided with Streight, who was eastbound on Hardin Road (Highway 57) driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
