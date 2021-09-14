Owen Renaud listens as Iowa Falls-Alden High School art teacher Chelsie Meyer speaks about the sculpture Renaud designed when he was in her seventh grade art class at Riverbend Middle School. Renaud's sculpture was unveiled to the public during an event Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in Iowa Falls' Linear Park.
Iowa Falls-Alden High School art teacher Chelsie Meyer speaks about the sculpture designed by Owen Renaud (pictured in the background) during an unveiling event on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Linear Park in Iowa Falls.
Owen Renaud (second from right) poses for a photo with members of the Iowa Falls Sculpture Committee (from left) Iowa Falls Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kuhnle, Riverbend Middle School Principal Jeff Burchfield and former Riverbend Middle School (now Iowa Falls-Alden High School) art teacher Chelsie Meyer. Renaud's sculpture was unveiled to the public during an event on Sept. 11, 2021.
Agriculture is part of the fabric of Iowa Falls and Hardin County, and now it’s also part of the Scenic City’s art scene.
On Saturday, a group of people gathered at Linear Park along Foster Boulevard to catch a first glimpse of the latest sculpture to be unveiled there. The piece, designed by Owen Renaud, is called “Who WE Are, IOWA.” Renaud, now a sophomore at South Hamilton High School in Jewell, designed the sculpture when he was a seventh-grader at Iowa Falls’ Riverbend Middle School.
