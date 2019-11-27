Former RAGBRAI Director T.J. Juskiewicz took a photo of the Alden RAGBRAI sign welcoming riders into the community during a pre-ride in 2015. Juskiewicz has since quit his position at RAGBRAI and started another cross-state bike ride, Iowa's Ride, which will spend a night in Eldora in July 2020.
Iowa’s Ride – the cross-state bicycle ride that sprang up this year to compete with the decades-old RAGBRAI – will spend a night in Eldora on its inaugural ride next summer.
The creation of the new ride was announced in October when former RAGBRAI director T.J. Juskiewicz and his staff quit their jobs with the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, which is owned by The Des Moines Register’s parent company, Gannett. The 2020 Iowa’s Ride route was announced Wednesday afternoon. Unlike RAGBRAI, it will travel from east to west. It’s scheduled for July 12-18, which is the week before RAGBRAI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.