Alden EMS Crew
Alden EMS was recently able to purchase a Physio Lifepak with grant funding from the Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation. Crew members are pictured above (front row) Marcela Hoversten and Trisha Tjarks, (back row) Jeff Fiscus, Randy Viet, Eric Eugenio and Joe Dillon.

 Photo by Marissa VanWingen

Alden EMS was recently able to purchase an updated Physio Lifepak with the help of a grant from the Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation.

The device is an AED and monitor in one.

