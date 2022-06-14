Two rooms in the Iowa Falls Historical Society museum have been newly-dedicated to telling the story of World War II. Pictured above are some of hte artifacts in one of the rooms, including helmets, telegrams, letters, model planes, posters and maps. The room has been named the Chuck Taylor WWII Exhibit in honor of the local man who loaned many of the artifacts to the museum for the display.
Volunteers recently put the finishing touches on two new exhibits at the Iowa Falls Historical Society's museum in the Carnegie-Ellsworth Building. Pictured above are the volunteers (front row, from left) Dave Gervich, Chuck Taylor, Mike Ingebritson and (in back) Celene Anderson. Not pictured is Pat Mills.
It’s one thing to read about World War II. It’s another thing entirely to see the uniforms worn by the soldiers who fought in it, or read the telegrams received by their loved ones. That impact is now on full display at the Iowa Falls Historical Society museum.
Over the years, the historical society has accepted donations of all kinds – everything from cameras and books, to furniture and signs. Many of those items are on display in the museum, which is located on the lower level of the Carnegie-Ellsworth Building at the corner of Rocksylvania Avenue and Stevens Street. The donations that don’t fit into those displays – including artifacts and memorabilia from World War II – have been kept in storage. Until now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.