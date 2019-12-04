John Freeman spent much of his life in the plumbing and heating business, which led him to a maintenance job at a senior care facility. There he learned a lot about the business, sending him back to school. Now he is the administrator at Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls.
Grundy Center native John Freeman never knew he wanted to be a nursing care administrator until he really knew it. It took years for him to get there. On June 17, that path led him to Heritage Care Center (HCC) in Iowa Falls.
“I really didn’t know I wanted to be until I had worked in a nursing home for a couple of years,” said Freeman, who is 48. “I spent 13 years in the plumbing and heating business after high school before taking a maintenance supervisor job at Grundy Care Center in 2001. Over time I learned several other things related to the business, like dietary, activities and the business office.”
