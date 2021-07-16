Iowa Falls-Alden High School student Katie Miller and Riverbend Middle School art teacher Chelsie Meyer react after seeing the sculpture that Miller designed and was installed at Linear Park in Iowa Falls. The piece was unveiled during a ceremony on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Iowa Falls-Alden High School junior Katie Miller speaks about the sculpture she designed during a ceremony to unveil the piece of art after it was installed at Linear Park in Iowa Falls on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Katie Miller poses for photos inside the sculpture she designed. The art piece was fabricated by the University of Northern Iowa and installed at Linear Park in Iowa Falls on July 13, 2021 as part of a program through Riverbend Middle School art teacher Chelsie Meyer's class two years ago.
The new sculpture that was unveiled this week during a ceremony at Linear Park in Iowa Falls is more than a piece of art that dresses up the town. It has a deeper meaning that its creator hopes will raise awareness of an issue that has touched young people in the community.
Two years ago, Katie Miller designed a sculpture she calls “Hope.” The then-eighth-grader struggled coming up with a design. She wasn’t sure what to make, but she wanted it to be more than a hunk of metal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.