Damon Adams, a co-owner of Northlawn Memory Gardens and the new crematorium located there, said the cremation process has traditionally been closed to family members, but Northlawn is opening the process up to families so they can be with their loved one throughout the process.
Business partners Damon and Danni Adams (left) and Dan and Nicole Wood (right) sit in the viewing room at their new crematorium at Northlawn Memory Gardens south of Iowa Falls. The couples recently launched the business, which offers families the unique experience of watching the cremation process.
Traditional funeral services, the norm for most, provide a sense of closure to many families. The comfort of seeing a passed loved one at rest is something many families need. But the idea that their friend or family member is being well taken care of after death is often taken for granted.
In some cases, funeral directors are acquaintances – some are even friends – of the people seeking their services. From the hours after death to the traditional viewing to the burial, friends and family feel they are a part of the process. And for many that brings closure.
