Hecht and Jimenez, a longtime copy and printer business in downtown Iowa Falls, was sold in late 2019 and was recently renamed Copy Systems Inc., to coincide with the company’s other storefronts in Des Moines, Dubuque and Coralville.
Vickie Coughenour had been with Hecht & Jimenez for over 40 years making her a vital addition, along with service technician Ian Trask, as new owners took over in 2019. Nothing has really changed other than the new Copy Systems, Inc. sign.
When Ruven Jimenez bought the copier shop Hecht in 1975, the business at 418 Washington Ave. in Iowa Falls had already been established for 30 years. It already was a place for businesses to get goods and services. Some 44 years later, when Jimenez sold the Iowa Falls business, it was important to him that he leave Hecht & Jimenez in the same hands.
Enter brother and sister partners Troy and Michelle Paterson. The siblings grew up in the copier/printer business, learning it from their father William Paterson who started Copy Systems Inc. in his garage in West Des Moines in 1972.
