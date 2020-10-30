A New Providence man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug, weapon and theft charges on Wednesday in Iowa District Court.
According to court documents, 54-year-old Jack Andrew Weltsley pleaded guilty to possession methamphetamine with intent to deliver under five grams, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of second-degree theft.
