The old weather siren system at the New Providence Fire Department required a timer (left) be set and a button pushed manually on site, but the new system (Right) allows the siren to be triggered remotely.
Sounding the weather siren in New Providence is not only easier after a system upgrade was purchased recently, but it's much safer as well.
Until now, the decades old siren was primed with a timer system and a red button had to be held down manually to make the siren wail. The new system allows for New Providence firefighters or the county dispatchers to remotely activate the siren to signal people should take shelter.
