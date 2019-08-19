A New Providence man who was arrested Aug. 11 for allegedly consuming alcohol in public before fighting with deputies was back in jail last weekend after threatening to kill his wife.
According to court documents, 45-year-old Anthony Roderick Allbee has been charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, for making the death threat during an argument at 6 a.m. on Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.