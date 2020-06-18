Serving as Grand Marshals for this year’s parade are Jane and Terry Beare. Terry just completed over 40 years on the city council and was very instrumental in the veteran’s memorial. Terry and Jane are also active with the Roundhouse, community breakfasts and many church activities.
Andrea Brown has been a part of the New Providence Heritage Festival for 23 years. She’s the veteran on the committee while most of the other volunteers are new entrepreneurs in town. Brown grew up in New Providence and has lived there all but about eight years of her life.
To see the annual town celebration not happen this summer would have been tough. Brown said the decision to go ahead with Heritage Days June 19-20, albeit amended, is great for her and just what the tiny town needs.
