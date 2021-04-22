Members of the Radcliffe Legion Post No. 317 will host a ribbon cutting, open house and freewill donation meal on Saturday (April 24) to recognize the opening of the new Radcliffe Legion Building. The ribbon cutting will take place at 5 p.m.
Members of the Radcliffe Amercian Legion Post No. 317 will host an open house, ribbon cutting and a freewill donation meal to celebrate the opening of the new Legion building on Saturday, April 24, at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.