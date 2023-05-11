Nimrod Meats officially opened this week with owner Rocky Damiano receiving his first dollar from the Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street group. Members of the group, along with his family, Miss Iowa Falls Abby Roeske and State Senator Annette Sweeney, joined him for the ribbon cutting in the new retail space. Hundreds of others enjoyed a free burger meal and tours of the facility.
One year ago this past January, Nimrod Meats was nothing more than a dirt lot on Iowa Falls’ southside. Tuesday there was a line of hundreds waiting to sample the goods and tour the 9,800-square-foot facility at 214 s. High St. just off Georgetown Road.
Nimrod, owned and operated by Dominick “Rocky” Domiano, actually started processing meat a year ago. Tuesday marked the grand opening of the processing facility and the new 1,760-square-foot retail space that features everything from meat and dairy products to seasonings and BBQ gear.
