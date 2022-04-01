Local emergency personnel were called to a third wreck in as many days in Iowa Falls on Thursday. No injuries were reported as Ryan Rother, 41 of Sheffield, hit a guardrail on South Oak St. His 2002 Dodge Caravan came to rest on the driver’s side and he had to be pulled from the vehicle. The incident occurred between the overhead railroad bridge and the bridge over the river. Rother was cited with careless driving. Estimated damage to the vehicle was $5,000, with $100 in damages estimated to a reflective sign. The Iowa Falls Fire, Police and Ambulance departments responded just after noon, along with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office and Hardin County E Squad.
No injuries in Thursday wreck
Tags
Corey Meints
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.