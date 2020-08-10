Storm damage (8).JPG
Buy Now

No injuries were reported to the Hardin County Emergency Management Office after strong storms and winds swept across the county Monday morning, causing damage to hundreds of trees, and property damage to at least a dozen homes.

Multiple parked vehicles were also damaged by falling tree limbs.

Storm damage (14).JPG
Buy Now
Storm damage (17).JPG
Buy Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.