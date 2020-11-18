Only minor injuries were sustained Tuesday afternoon when a minivan rear ended an SUV on Oak Street in Iowa Falls near the bridge traversing the Iowa River.
According to Iowa Falls Police, Ashley Barkey of Iowa Falls was driving southbound on Oak Street in a 2017 Dodge Caravan when she collided with the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Nancy Cook of New Providence.
