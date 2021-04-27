No one was seriously injured and a Bradford man was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway on Monday after he collided with an Iowa Falls woman on Monday.
According to the accident report, 20-year-old Dylan Johnson was attempting to turn from Union Street in Iowa Falls into the northbound lane of Oak Street around 1:30 p.m. when his Chevy Silverado ran into the driver's side of 77-year-old Barbara Izer's Buick Lesabre.
