Car Accident April 26, 2021
No one was injured on Monday when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Union and Oak streets. 

 By Matthew Rezab

No one was seriously injured and a Bradford man was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway on Monday after he collided with an Iowa Falls woman on Monday.

According to the accident report, 20-year-old Dylan Johnson was attempting to turn from Union Street in Iowa Falls into the northbound lane of Oak Street  around 1:30 p.m. when his Chevy Silverado ran into the driver's side of 77-year-old Barbara Izer's Buick Lesabre. 

