No one was injured when a fire broke out in the attic of an Eldora home early Friday morning.
According to the Eldora Fire Department, a fire was reported around 5:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of Washington Street. Firefighters arrived shortly after the call to find smoke coming from an attic vent on the front of the house and smoke inside the main living space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.