No major injuries were sustained in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 20 Wednesday morning.
According to Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel, John Copper (no age available) of Fort Dodge was eastbound in a 2005 Honda Civic around 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 180 when he drove onto the shoulder of the road, overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.
