Iowa Falls Police reported to a three-car crash at around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Near the scene, at the intersection of Woodland and Taylor avenues, a 15-year-old girl had been driving a white mini-van southbound on Taylor, reached down to grab a water bottle, and upon looking back at the road saw the second vehicle (white Buick sedan) at a standstill and was unable to hit the brakes in time, striking it from behind. This, in turn, caused the second vehicle to crash into the back of a third vehicle (white Chevrolet SUV).
