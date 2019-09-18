A New Providence man who was involved in a road rage incident last summer is having more car problems this fall.
According to court documents, 38-year-old Jeremiah Franklin Houk has been charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent - an aggravated misdemeanor - after taking a vehicle from Iowa Falls and driving to New Providence the night of Sept. 14 or early morning Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.