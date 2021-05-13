Ackley’s new mayor, Mike Nuss (left), was sworn in following last nights’ council meeting. Mayor Pro-Tem, Patrick Hurt, who also sought to fill the position, was charged with Nuss’ swearing in. The ceremony took place immediately following the meeting.
Michael Nuss, former Ackley City Administrator, was chosen to serve the citizens of Ackley as their mayor during a council meeting on Wednesday.
Nuss was the second individual nominated for the position, the first was former mayor, Erik Graham. Graham was nominated to fill the vacancy by council member Joe Wessels. The motion died for lack of a second.
