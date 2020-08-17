Iowa Falls Fire Department members Mason Eisentrager and Noah Oelman were topside protecting a nearby building while holding back a fire at the old Ackerman Lumberyard in Alden on Saturday. They were a part of about 80 firefighters and first responders from 15 area agencies on hand for the training exercise hosted by the Alden Fire Department.
If a firefighter is lucky, he or she may only participate in one or two practice fires a year. If they’re even luckier, they never need to put that practice to use.
Some 80 firefighters from 15 area departments were in Alden for such a practice burn on Saturday. The old Ackerman’s Lumberyard was ignited around 8 a.m., and was down to smoldering timbers and ash less than two hours later. The training inferno went just as Alden Fire Chief Brandon Gehrke had hoped.
