The 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Jayden Moore of Madrid, Iowa, came to a rest in the southeast ditch near the intersection of Highways D20 and S27 in Alden after colliding with an eastbound semi on Monday. One passenger was killed.
A teenage boy was killed and three others injured Monday afternoon when the car the boy and two others were riding in was struck by a semi at the intersection of Highway D20 and Highway S27 in Alden.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 17-year-old Noah Moore of Madrid, Iowa, died at the scene of the accident that took place around 12:45 p.m. The 20-year-old driver Jayden Moore and 17-year-old Elijah Moore, both of Madrid, were both rushed to Hansen Family Hospital before being transferred to Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
