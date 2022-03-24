Iowa Falls Firefighter Noah Oelmann prepares to move Roscoe the dog to a neighboring yard where emergency personnel continued to work on him. The dog, owned by Jason Barhite, survived, but one dog died and one cat remains missing. No people were injured in the Wednesday blaze.
The Iowa Falls Fire Department was able to resuscitate one of Jason Barhite's dogs and save another after a fire broke out in his Iowa Falls home, but a third animal died in the home on Wednesday afternoon.
The Iowa Falls Fire Department, EMS and police, Alden Fire Department and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a fire at 121 High St. at 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the attached garage fully engulfed with smoke seeping out of the home’s roof. The garage was considered a total loss, and heavy fire, smoke and water damage was reported in the kitchen. There was smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the house.
