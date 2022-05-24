A local historical site along Rocksylvania Avenue in Iowa Falls has been spruced up in recent months.
A marker honoring Iowa Falls’ first fire chief, E. Olin Soule, and a 100-year-old tree now stand out to passersby thanks to the work of Mike Ingebritson and other local volunteers. Ingebritson, with support from Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street and the Historical Society, cleaned up the site, built a fence, and put down fresh mulch. The tree was planted in memory of Soule in 1922, as part of the city’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Rock Island railroad.
