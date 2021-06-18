An Ackley man was injured and transported to Hansen Family Hospital Friday morning after the vehicle he was driving collided head on with another vehicle while traveling eastbound on Highway D15 around 7 a.m.
Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel confirmed that Andrew Simons, 29, of Ackley, crossed the centerline while headed eastbound in a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire and struck a 2011 GMC Yukon driven by 67-year-old Harold Muller of Iowa Falls.
