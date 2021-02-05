Thursday's blizzard caused a number of crashes on roads in or near Hardin County, the worst of which was a 15-vehicle pile up just over the Hardin County border in Grundy County near the Wellsburg exit on Highway 20.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at 11:30 a.m. Official details were unavailable after calls to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, Hardin County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol Friday morning, but the Grundy Register reported that Grundy County Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager said there were multiple injuries and one fatality. He also told the newspaper that five semi trucks and three cars were totaled. The identity of the deceased hasn't been released pending notification to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.