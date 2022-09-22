An open house at Edgewood Saturday will showcase a new collage picture wall in the main meeting room and renovated bathroom on the main floor, both made possible by last year’s Barlow Challenge matching funds. The total amount raised for the project was $19,000.
The wall collage is made up of old photos, enlarged and sharpened by Lindsay’s Photography, and matted and framed by Vest’s Décor and More. The bathroom was renovated by Wiese Construction, RD's Plumbing, Swart Electric and King Flooring.
(1) comment
Edgewood is such a fantastic part of Iowa Falls
Thanks to all that help!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.