Firefighters from eight departments responded to the scene of an out-of-control brush fire Sunday afternoon.
Iowa Falls Fire Chief Scott Eisentrager said the fire started as a controlled burn of brush at 14724 OO Ave., but it got out of control. The fire spread to a nearby building, and then to another smaller building. It also burned some "piles of debris" in the brush. Hardin County property records list the owner of the property as the Kelsey Homestead Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.