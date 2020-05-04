OO Avenue Fire
Buy Now

Eight fire departments responded to a blaze on OO Avenue east of Iowa Falls Sunday afternoon. A brush fire got out of control and caught two buildings on fire. 

 Photo by Tony Baranowsi

Firefighters from eight departments responded to the scene of an out-of-control brush fire Sunday afternoon.

OO Avenue Fire
Buy Now

A building on the Kelsey Homestead property along OO Avenue can be seen fully engulfed with flames in this photo provided by an onlooker at the fire Sunday afternoon.

Iowa Falls Fire Chief Scott Eisentrager said the fire started as a controlled burn of brush at 14724 OO Ave., but it got out of control. The fire spread to a nearby building, and then to another smaller building. It also burned some "piles of debris" in the brush. Hardin County property records list the owner of the property as the Kelsey Homestead Trust.

OO Avenue Fire
Buy Now

Eight fire departments responded to a blaze on OO Avenue east of Iowa Falls Sunday afternoon. A brush fire got out of control and caught two buildings on fire, sending black smoke up into the air.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.