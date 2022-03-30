Tuesday morning's evacuation of Kwik Star in Iowa Falls was caused by oven cleaner not being cleaned up before the oven was used.
John McHugh, director of corporate communications, said three employees were affected and sent to the hospital when proper cleaning procedures were not followed and the oven cleaner vaporized. All employees were healthy as of Wednesday.
