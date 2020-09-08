Two Iowa Falls residents were arrested and charged with felony burglary Sunday after police executed a search warrant at their home.
According to court documents, Colton Jagger Baker Lagerquist, 25, and 23-year-old Martika Kate Stewart were found in possession of multiple items reported stolen on Saturday, Sept. 5 - including a double-barreled 20 gauge shotgun and a .22 caliber handgun in their garage at 1210 Ellis Ave.
