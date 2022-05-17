A Pennsylvania man was declared dead at the scene of a single motorcycle crash west of Steamboat Rock on Sunday morning.
According to Sheriff Dave McDaniel and logs, 32-year-old Jonathan Bunnell of East Stroudsburg, Penn. was traveling on County Hwy. D35 Saturday night or Sunday morning when he apparently failed to negotiate the sharp curve about a mile south of Highway 20.
