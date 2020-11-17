National recording artists Matthew and Gunnar Nelson held a 2012 performance in Iowa Falls, as part of the Hardin County Performance Series. Organizers have announced the HC Performance Series has announced it will disband, but hopes other organizations will bring arts and culture projects to the area.
The Hardin County Performance Series, which has brought dozens of crowd-pleasing acts to local residents own hometowns for the last decade is disbanding. But that doesn’t signal an end to the performing arts in Hardin County. In fact, it opens the door to other organizations being able to bring their own arts and culture projects for years to come.
The roots of the Hardin County Performance Series are planted in Eldora. Twenty years ago, when the Eldora-New Providence School District was building a new high school, original construction plans did not include an auditorium. The community set to work changing that, and raised more than $600,000 to guarantee the school would have a performance space. When construction was complete, a group of theatergoers formed the Eldora-New Providence Performance Series to bring acts to the auditorium.
