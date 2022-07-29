The Perry Brothers (front, from left) Crew, 2, Beau, 5 and Mack, 4 donated almost $100 to the New Providence Fire Department. Seen here with (back, from left) Brian Perry, Slade Faris and Scott Williams at the fire station.
About 20 years from now Beau and Mack Perry may have to fight over who gets to drive the New Providence fire truck. In the meantime, the 4-and-5 year-old brothers are pitching in to help the department right now.
The boys, along with the help of their two-year-old little brother Crew and their grandmother Terrie Allen, raised almost $100 from their lemonade stand earlier this summer. Instead of buying toys or candy, Beau decided to donate the money to the New Providence Fire Department to use toward its building expansion project.
