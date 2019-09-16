From artist Jennifer Drinkwater: "First piece in a series about Pine Lake State Park in Eldora, Iowa, as part of 20 Artists, 20 Parks Program between the Iowa Art Council and the Iowa DNR. Each painting will be a vignette of the stories I've gathered over the summer of 2019.
"In 2009, a massive storm with softball-sized hail and 100 mph winds tore through the park and stripped every tree of its leaves in a matter of minutes. The deciduous trees survived, but the storm ultimately wiped out the majority of white pines in the park, upwards of 85%. These pines happen to be a very rare population pocket of "southern" white pines, as well as the park's namesake. Today, visitors see standing snag pines, which, in even death, provide home, food, and perch to many bird and mammal populations."
From artist Jennifer Drinkwater: "Much of Pine Lake State Park, including the second lake, cabins, shelters, was built by 250 Civilian Conservation Corps workers from 1933 to 1943. A brief history reminder: the CCC was started by FDR in 1933 as an antidote to the millions of young men unemployed by the decrease in farming jobs and later by the Great Depression. Men earned $30/week, were provided 3 meals a day, and were housed in camps across the country to work on government land and government-only projects, so as not to interfere with the private sector.
"A CCC camp (which was transformed in 2012 into a CCC Museum by a 16-year high school girl and included on the Historic Registry a mere four years later, but that’s another story) was located in Eldora. CCC labor transformed this park, and parks across Iowa and the nation. Millions of acres of land preserved, and the beloved Appalachian Trail improved and completed. Annual park visitors tripled from 1 to 3 million a year, mainly due to increased access roads and more amenities built by the men, such as picnic shelters, docks, and cabins. The legacy of this program is in every corner of the US, and is often unnoticed by us, as it’s become such a part of our cultural landscape."
From artist Jennifer Drinkwater: "This painting stems from an old photograph of Conservation Officer Gene "Bud" Bloudek on the left. Andy Place, park ranger at Pine Lake State Park, first pointed out this photo, which I later stumbled upon in a photo album at the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum in Eldora. The dedication of the album reads, '..What does Pine Lake do for us? She embraces our family and friends as we celebrate time together. Her majestic trees and soothing waters give us peace in a hectic world. She nurtures our bodies with scenic trails for exercise and inspiring views for rest. She gives us quiet paths and peaceful shores for reflection and prayer. She restores our minds, bodies, and souls. Pine Lake gives us so much. She is a special place and we love her dearly. Because of all she does for us, we dedicate this book to our beautiful friend, Pine Lake State Park.'"
From artist Jennifer Drinkwater: "On my first visit to Pine Lake State Park, Ranger Andy Place pointed out tiny white pine saplings protected from browsing deer by small cages. He relayed how these tree-teenagers were raised for TEN YEARS by a super Friends of Pine Lake volunteer who noticed them sprouting on the bank after a massive 2009 hailstorm wiped out 85% of their ancestors in the park. This woman took them home (with permission of the park board) and tended to them for a mere decade in her home nursery before transplanting them back in the park. Citizen gardener."
Pine Lake State Park is one of Hardin County's many treasures, serving as a weekend getaway for campers, bikers and hikers alike. This summer, the park has also served as a subject for artist Jennifer Drinkwater.
Drinkwater, an assistant professor of art and visual design at Iowa State University, in part of the state's 20 Artists, 20 Parks Project. She's passionate about art, community and nature, and these passions came together as she undertook the project.
