Iowa Falls Police are investigating a slew of vandalism across Iowa Falls, including Estes Park and Dairy Queen.
The vandal used spray paint or a marker of some kind to write cryptic slogans inside the Estes Park Band Shell, picnic tables and on the Bill Riley statue. The perpetrator also tagged Dairy Queen both inside and outside.
