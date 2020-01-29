A man was arrested on a valid warrant Tuesday after he allegedly cashed two forged checks at Greenbelt Bank & Trust in Iowa Falls last year.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Robert Charles Mestdagh II, of Iowa Falls, was charged with two counts of forgery after he allegedly cashed a check made out to him for $200 on Oct. 8 and another $200 check on Oct. 31. The affidavit states the checks appeared to be filled out by Mestdagh, who also forged the check owner's signature. The bank did cash the checks on both occasions.
