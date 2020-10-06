Ackley Pool Betterment Group members Lisa Clark, Amber Gronewold, Pat Hurt, Brie Neuberger, Trent Mennenga, and Sharese Willems are working to update the pool through the construction of a zero-depth entry wading pool with splashpad features. Not pictured is member Erik Graham. The group organized in 2017 and will use the 2020 Barlow Family Foundation Community Challenge to help meet their final funding goals.
The Times Citizen is publishing feature stories about the three organizations seeking donations through the 2020 Barlow Family Foundation Challenge. The first story was published on Oct. 3. The third story will be published on Oct. 10.
A group of Ackley volunteers want to make water play accessible to the youngest members of the community, and they’re hoping a flood of donations this month will help that happen.
The Ackley Pool Betterment Committee is one of three organizations participating in this year’s Barlow Family Foundation Challenge. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Iowa Falls State Bank, and this year marks the eighth year of its challenge. From Oct. 13-27, the participating groups will solicit donations. All gifts that match the challenge specifications (donations must be from individuals and the donation amount must be between $25 and $100) will be matched by the Foundation, up to $30,000 for each group. Over the last seven years, more than $840,000 has been raised for area nonprofit organizations’ projects.
