Hubbard City Council members Wes Kix, Tracy Below and Chad Ball spent much of Monday's meeting going through proposed changes to pool employee salaries, entry fees and concessions. The new pool is on schedule to open on June 1. Hubbard has been without a swimming pool since closing for the season in 2019.
The new Hubbard Swimming Pool is taking shape. With the pool itself now surrounded by backfill, the treatment building walls up and the bath house footings poured, Monday night was a chance for the Hubbard City Council to talk some operational details.
While recent weather may indicate otherwise, the planned June 1 opening of the new pool is just around the corner. The Council agreed to pay request seven from Woodruff Construction in the amount of $190,403.11 for work on the pool while also passing a resolution to transfer swimming pool funds of $199,250 from the City’s money market account to checking to cover pool expenses.
