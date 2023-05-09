The new Hubbard Pool is coming into form. Contractors remain hopeful that it will open June 2. The Hubbard City Council continued to take steps on its end at Monday's meeting, including discussion about season passes.
One way or another, the new Hubbard Swimming Pool remains the focal point at Hubbard City Council meetings. Such was the case Monday, from a budget amendment to further discussion on the pool policy book.
A public hearing, dealing with a budget amendment, opened the meeting at City Hall. A portion of the amendment reflected pool expenditures and donations. That included revenue bond proceeds and contributions for the pool as well as an adjustment of capital project expenses reflecting the bid and pool operation expenses. The resolution amending the budget was approved.
