On November 2, 2021 school patrons will have an opportunity to vote on two very important items impacting the future of Eldora-New Providence Community Schools. One vote will be to approve a new Revenue Purpose Statement to direct the district’s spending of state penny sales tax revenues on improving school facilities, technology and equipment for our students. This vote does not impact your sales taxes; this only directs how those sales tax revenues will be spent.
School patrons will also have the opportunity to vote to extend the current Physical Plant & Equipment Levy for an additional 10 years. This extension will not increase taxes, but just keeps the current levy in place for 10 years beyond the current levy. Both of these votes are very important to the ENP School District, as we seek to continue to maintain and improve school facilities, equipment, technology, and provide safe and reliable transportation for our kids. The ENP School District has some exciting projects they would like to consider in the near future, including a complete renovation of our current elementary school facility, as well as work on our Career & Technical Education Facilities and Athletic Facilities at the high school. Without the extension of the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, and by not approving the new Revenue Purpose Statement this November 2nd, the District will struggle to continue to safely and effectively operate and maintain it’s current buildings and provide the much-needed improvements to our aging facilities.
