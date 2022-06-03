Rachel Fincham is the Barlow Memorial Library's new children's librarian. She joined the staff just in time to lead the summer reading program. This year's theme is "Off the Beaten Path" and a couple of lucky participants will be able to win a camping set that includes the shark tent pictured above.
For many people, summer is synonymous with camping, s’mores and hikes through the woods. But you don’t necessarily have to head out of town to find those things this year. The Barlow Memorial Library in Iowa Falls is sending area youngsters “Off the Beaten Path” with its annual summer reading program.
Each year, at libraries across the country, librarians encourage reading and learning in young people through summer reading programs. The local library is no different. And this year, in addition to a fun theme, the Barlow library has a new face at the helm.
